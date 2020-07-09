All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1616 Summit Ave 403
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1616 Summit Ave 403

1616 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Summit Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Free Parking. $150.00 below Zestimate! Modern open one bedroom with expansive views of Downtown Seattle and Queen Anne located in the heart of Capitol Hill minutes from Link light rail and buses and just a short distance down the hill to Downtown or South Lake Union. This recently renovated Condo features - In-unit washer/dryer - Personal balcony & access to shared roof deck and patio - Spacious kitchen with quartz counter-tops - In floor radiant heating - Walk-in shower with rainfall shower head - Insulated windows - Parking spot - Storage Unit across the hall
Terms:
700+ Credit Score
2x Net Income
$100 move-in fee
Satisfactory Credit, Rental History, and screening
1 bed 1 bath condo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Summit Ave 403 have any available units?
1616 Summit Ave 403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Summit Ave 403 have?
Some of 1616 Summit Ave 403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Summit Ave 403 currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Summit Ave 403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Summit Ave 403 pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Summit Ave 403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1616 Summit Ave 403 offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Summit Ave 403 offers parking.
Does 1616 Summit Ave 403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 Summit Ave 403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Summit Ave 403 have a pool?
No, 1616 Summit Ave 403 does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Summit Ave 403 have accessible units?
No, 1616 Summit Ave 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Summit Ave 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Summit Ave 403 has units with dishwashers.

