1616 North 45th Street - B

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher walk in closets range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious unique single family home with secluded backyard tucked away on N. 45th St. 95% walk score, 92% bike score with many public transportation options around. Minutes from I-5, Hwy 99 and Woodland Park. Main floor features kitchen with huge casual dining area, formal dining room, living room with French doors, a full bath and a mudroom/family storage. Upper level has a cozy sitting/office area, large master bedroom (20'9” x 10'2”) with dual closets. bedroom #2 with private makeup area, a generously sized bedroom #3 and a full bath. Laundry/utility room and storage area are on lower floor. Over 1,920 square feet of living space in convenient Wallingford neighborhood. Available now - schedule your tour today!

> 12-month lease > non-refundable credit check at $38.95 per adult over 18 > require most recent paycheck stubs to support income criteria (4 times of the rent) > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria (4 times of the rent) > need last year's W-2 > first month's rent + deposit > tenants to pay for all utilities > this is a no-pets & non-smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment. Text 253-234-7156 or email ping@pmp1988.com.