Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:55 AM

1616 North 45th Street - B

1616 North 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1616 North 45th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious unique single family home with secluded backyard tucked away on N. 45th St. 95% walk score, 92% bike score with many public transportation options around. Minutes from I-5, Hwy 99 and Woodland Park. Main floor features kitchen with huge casual dining area, formal dining room, living room with French doors, a full bath and a mudroom/family storage. Upper level has a cozy sitting/office area, large master bedroom (20'9” x 10'2”) with dual closets. bedroom #2 with private makeup area, a generously sized bedroom #3 and a full bath. Laundry/utility room and storage area are on lower floor. Over 1,920 square feet of living space in convenient Wallingford neighborhood. Available now - schedule your tour today!
> 12-month lease > non-refundable credit check at $38.95 per adult over 18 > require most recent paycheck stubs to support income criteria (4 times of the rent) > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria (4 times of the rent) > need last year's W-2 > first month's rent + deposit > tenants to pay for all utilities > this is a no-pets & non-smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment. Text 253-234-7156 or email ping@pmp1988.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 North 45th Street - B have any available units?
1616 North 45th Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 North 45th Street - B have?
Some of 1616 North 45th Street - B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 North 45th Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
1616 North 45th Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 North 45th Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 1616 North 45th Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1616 North 45th Street - B offer parking?
No, 1616 North 45th Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 1616 North 45th Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 North 45th Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 North 45th Street - B have a pool?
No, 1616 North 45th Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 1616 North 45th Street - B have accessible units?
No, 1616 North 45th Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 North 45th Street - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 North 45th Street - B has units with dishwashers.
