All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1616 25th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1616 25th Avenue
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:50 AM

1616 25th Avenue

1616 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1616 25th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Price Reduced! Spacious apartment home in duplex with lots of natural light throughout. Newly renovated bath, a spacious living room, convenient open kitchen with home-sized appliances, 2 well-appointed bedrooms and a dedicated laundry room including washer and dryer. Other amenities include off-street parking & a large outdoor living space - great for relaxing! This apartment is conveniently located close to Lake Washington, area colleges, universities & the neighborhood business district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 25th Avenue have any available units?
1616 25th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1616 25th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1616 25th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 25th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1616 25th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1616 25th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1616 25th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1616 25th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 25th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 25th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1616 25th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1616 25th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1616 25th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 25th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 25th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 25th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 25th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
REO Flats
1525 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Rooster
900 NE 65th St
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University