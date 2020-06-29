1615 N 38th St

Amenities

Cozy Wallingford 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House - Adorable and cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the heart of Wallingford. Available now.



Features Include:

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

Approximately 720 sq ft

Fireplace

Parquet and carpet throughout

Washer and dryer

Yard

Garage

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Electric heat

Pet negotiable

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2450

Deposit $2450



Located in Wallingford close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



