Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

1615 N 38th St

1615 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1615 North 38th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy Wallingford 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House - Adorable and cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the heart of Wallingford. Available now.

Features Include:
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Approximately 720 sq ft
Fireplace
Parquet and carpet throughout
Washer and dryer
Yard
Garage
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
Pet negotiable
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2450
Deposit $2450

Located in Wallingford close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE2805727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 N 38th St have any available units?
1615 N 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 N 38th St have?
Some of 1615 N 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 N 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
1615 N 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 N 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 N 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 1615 N 38th St offer parking?
Yes, 1615 N 38th St offers parking.
Does 1615 N 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 N 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 N 38th St have a pool?
No, 1615 N 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 1615 N 38th St have accessible units?
No, 1615 N 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 N 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 N 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
