1610 12th Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE JUNE 1st! Don't miss your chance to live with 180 degree water and city views. Watch the sun set from the front patio. This bottom floor apartment in a small building has wood floors throughout, built in cabinets and tons of character. Located at the very edge of Queen Anne, over looking Interbay...close to the Expedia Campus! This unit is bright and beautiful tucked away in one of Seattle's finest areas. While it's conveniently located near shops and restaurants this location has all the charm of a quiet family neighborhood. This incredible home is at the end of a dead end street, but within walking distance to local coffee shops and more. Easy access to downtown Seattle, Interbay and more. Private parking available for an additional charge, storage available for an additional charge. Laundry on site.