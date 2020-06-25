All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1610 12th Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1610 12th Avenue - 2
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 PM

1610 12th Avenue - 2

1610 12th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1610 12th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE JUNE 1st! Don't miss your chance to live with 180 degree water and city views. Watch the sun set from the front patio. This bottom floor apartment in a small building has wood floors throughout, built in cabinets and tons of character. Located at the very edge of Queen Anne, over looking Interbay...close to the Expedia Campus! This unit is bright and beautiful tucked away in one of Seattle's finest areas. While it's conveniently located near shops and restaurants this location has all the charm of a quiet family neighborhood. This incredible home is at the end of a dead end street, but within walking distance to local coffee shops and more. Easy access to downtown Seattle, Interbay and more. Private parking available for an additional charge, storage available for an additional charge. Laundry on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 12th Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1610 12th Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 12th Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 1610 12th Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 12th Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1610 12th Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 12th Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1610 12th Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1610 12th Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1610 12th Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 1610 12th Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 12th Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 12th Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1610 12th Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1610 12th Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1610 12th Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 12th Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 12th Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University