Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1609 S Weller St Unit C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1609 S Weller St Unit C

1609 South Weller Street · No Longer Available
Location

1609 South Weller Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This studio apartment is located in the Atlantic neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a seven-minute walk from the First Hill Streetcar at the 14th Ave S & S Washington St stop. With excellent walk and transit scores, this location is rated as very walkable with excellent transit, so most errands can easily be accomplished on foot and public transit is convenient for most trips. The apartment itself features full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, with only the kitchen and bathroom having hardwood flooring. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of room for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Walk score: 89
Transit score: 78

Nearby parks:
Pratt Park, Sturgus Park and Lewis Park

Nearby Schools:
Garfield High School - 0.69 miles, 8/10
Thurgood Marshall Elementary School - 0.7 miles, 7/10
Beacon Hill Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 6/10
Washington Middle School - 0.33 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
14 - 0.1 miles
630 - 0.1 miles
7 - 0.1 miles
9 - 0.1 miles

(RLNE4486527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 S Weller St Unit C have any available units?
1609 S Weller St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 S Weller St Unit C have?
Some of 1609 S Weller St Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 S Weller St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1609 S Weller St Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 S Weller St Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 S Weller St Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1609 S Weller St Unit C offer parking?
No, 1609 S Weller St Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 1609 S Weller St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 S Weller St Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 S Weller St Unit C have a pool?
No, 1609 S Weller St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1609 S Weller St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1609 S Weller St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 S Weller St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 S Weller St Unit C has units with dishwashers.
