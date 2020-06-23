1609 S Weller St Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This studio apartment is located in the Atlantic neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a seven-minute walk from the First Hill Streetcar at the 14th Ave S & S Washington St stop. With excellent walk and transit scores, this location is rated as very walkable with excellent transit, so most errands can easily be accomplished on foot and public transit is convenient for most trips. The apartment itself features full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, with only the kitchen and bathroom having hardwood flooring. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of room for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Walk score: 89

Transit score: 78



Nearby parks:

Pratt Park, Sturgus Park and Lewis Park



Nearby Schools:

Garfield High School - 0.69 miles, 8/10

Thurgood Marshall Elementary School - 0.7 miles, 7/10

Beacon Hill Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 6/10

Washington Middle School - 0.33 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

14 - 0.1 miles

630 - 0.1 miles

7 - 0.1 miles

9 - 0.1 miles



