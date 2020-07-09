Rent Calculator
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1601 South Lane Street.
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:55 PM
1 of 21
1601 South Lane Street
1601 S Lane St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1601 S Lane St, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious two bedroom two bath with amazing city views from the private patio.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 South Lane Street have any available units?
1601 South Lane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 1601 South Lane Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 South Lane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 South Lane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 South Lane Street is pet friendly.
Does 1601 South Lane Street offer parking?
No, 1601 South Lane Street does not offer parking.
Does 1601 South Lane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 South Lane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 South Lane Street have a pool?
No, 1601 South Lane Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 South Lane Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 South Lane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 South Lane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 South Lane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 South Lane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 South Lane Street does not have units with air conditioning.
