160 Lee St #202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

2 bed, 1 bath in residential setting - 2nd floor unit with lots of windows and closet space available. Some territorial views and peeks of the Space Needle. Convenient location to everything Queen Anne has to offer. Bright open floor plan, with nice bathroom, kitchen and private deck. Washer and dryer are in the unit + 1 assigned parking spot in secured common garage. Walking distance to restaurants and shops. Located just minutes from Aurora/99 and I-5. W/S/G included in the rent. Tenant pays electricity.



(RLNE3410595)