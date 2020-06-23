All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

160 Lee St #202

160 Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

160 Lee Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
2 bed, 1 bath in residential setting - 2nd floor unit with lots of windows and closet space available. Some territorial views and peeks of the Space Needle. Convenient location to everything Queen Anne has to offer. Bright open floor plan, with nice bathroom, kitchen and private deck. Washer and dryer are in the unit + 1 assigned parking spot in secured common garage. Walking distance to restaurants and shops. Located just minutes from Aurora/99 and I-5. W/S/G included in the rent. Tenant pays electricity.

(RLNE3410595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Lee St #202 have any available units?
160 Lee St #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 160 Lee St #202 currently offering any rent specials?
160 Lee St #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Lee St #202 pet-friendly?
No, 160 Lee St #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 160 Lee St #202 offer parking?
Yes, 160 Lee St #202 offers parking.
Does 160 Lee St #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Lee St #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Lee St #202 have a pool?
No, 160 Lee St #202 does not have a pool.
Does 160 Lee St #202 have accessible units?
No, 160 Lee St #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Lee St #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Lee St #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Lee St #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Lee St #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
