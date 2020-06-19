155 17th Avenue - 303

Amenities
Spacious studio apartment with Murphy bed, accent cabinetry and tiling. Airy rooms with large windows have gorgeous natural light.
Unit 206 Leasing Special – Sign a 12 month lease and get the first 6 months at $999/month, for a limited time only!
*terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details.*
Jupiter Studio Apartments
155 17th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Call 206 403 1467 to book your tour today!
APPLY NOW at keystonepropertiesnw.com.
- Square footage ranges from 227 -340
Units include:
- Two burner cooktops
- Convection microwave ovens
- Stoneware countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Refrigerators
- Large windows for great natural light
- Select units have walk in closets, extra storage, or in unit washer dryers!
Building amenities
- On site laundry facilities
- Bike storage
Visit keystonepropertiesnw.com for more info or call 206 403 1467!
Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.