155 17th Avenue - 303
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

155 17th Avenue - 303

155 17th Avenue · (206) 403-1467
Location

155 17th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 227 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
bike storage
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Spacious studio apartment with Murphy bed, accent cabinetry and tiling. Airy rooms with large windows have gorgeous natural light.
Unit 206 Leasing Special – Sign a 12 month lease and get the first 6 months at $999/month, for a limited time only!
*terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details.*

Jupiter Studio Apartments
155 17th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122

Call 206 403 1467 to book your tour today!
APPLY NOW at keystonepropertiesnw.com.

- Square footage ranges from 227 -340

Units include:
- Two burner cooktops
- Convection microwave ovens
- Stoneware countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Refrigerators
- Large windows for great natural light
- Select units have walk in closets, extra storage, or in unit washer dryers!

Building amenities
- On site laundry facilities
- Bike storage

Visit keystonepropertiesnw.com for more info or call 206 403 1467!

Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 17th Avenue - 303 have any available units?
155 17th Avenue - 303 has a unit available for $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 17th Avenue - 303 have?
Some of 155 17th Avenue - 303's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 17th Avenue - 303 currently offering any rent specials?
155 17th Avenue - 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 17th Avenue - 303 pet-friendly?
No, 155 17th Avenue - 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 155 17th Avenue - 303 offer parking?
No, 155 17th Avenue - 303 does not offer parking.
Does 155 17th Avenue - 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 17th Avenue - 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 17th Avenue - 303 have a pool?
No, 155 17th Avenue - 303 does not have a pool.
Does 155 17th Avenue - 303 have accessible units?
No, 155 17th Avenue - 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 155 17th Avenue - 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 17th Avenue - 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
