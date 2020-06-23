1532 Cherrylane Place S.

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with Bonus Office/Media room. One assigned parking space included. Rent $2395.00 Sec Deposit $2395.00 Non Refundable Move-in Fee $250.

Beautiful Townhouse, Upscale & Quiet $2395.00 (North Beacon Hill)

Don't miss out on this beautiful Townhome on the North slope of Beacon Hill. Located just minutes from Downtown and a short walk to transit, this spacious 2 bed/2bath with a large bonus room that can be used as a media room or home office. The home is an end unit, with lots of privacy and sits high up on the slope with an open view from the deck. This home has wood floors throughout, beautiful tile work, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, and a full size washer and dryer. Included in the rent is an assigned off street parking space. The rent is $2395.00per month. The Security Deposit is $2395.00 with good credit and satisfactory references/background. There is also a non-refundable move-in fee of $250. Tenant pays utilities. 12 month lease. For more information or to view please contact Steve Glover, 206.604.6037 or email: steve@lynnmaccommercial.com