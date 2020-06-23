All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM

1532 Cherrylane Place S.

1532 Cherrylane Place South · No Longer Available
Location

1532 Cherrylane Place South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with Bonus Office/Media room. One assigned parking space included. Rent $2395.00 Sec Deposit $2395.00 Non Refundable Move-in Fee $250.
Beautiful Townhouse, Upscale & Quiet $2395.00 (North Beacon Hill)
Don't miss out on this beautiful Townhome on the North slope of Beacon Hill. Located just minutes from Downtown and a short walk to transit, this spacious 2 bed/2bath with a large bonus room that can be used as a media room or home office. The home is an end unit, with lots of privacy and sits high up on the slope with an open view from the deck. This home has wood floors throughout, beautiful tile work, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, and a full size washer and dryer. Included in the rent is an assigned off street parking space. The rent is $2395.00per month. The Security Deposit is $2395.00 with good credit and satisfactory references/background. There is also a non-refundable move-in fee of $250. Tenant pays utilities. 12 month lease. For more information or to view please contact Steve Glover, 206.604.6037 or email: steve@lynnmaccommercial.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Cherrylane Place S. have any available units?
1532 Cherrylane Place S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 Cherrylane Place S. have?
Some of 1532 Cherrylane Place S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Cherrylane Place S. currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Cherrylane Place S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Cherrylane Place S. pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Cherrylane Place S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1532 Cherrylane Place S. offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Cherrylane Place S. offers parking.
Does 1532 Cherrylane Place S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 Cherrylane Place S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Cherrylane Place S. have a pool?
No, 1532 Cherrylane Place S. does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Cherrylane Place S. have accessible units?
No, 1532 Cherrylane Place S. does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Cherrylane Place S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 Cherrylane Place S. does not have units with dishwashers.
