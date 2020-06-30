All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 13 2020 at 8:24 PM

1529 Boylston Avenue

1529 Boylston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Boylston Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
coffee bar
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
GREAT STUDIO unit available in well-maintained building. High ceilings, gas stove, nice layout. Fabulous Pike/Pine location near coffee shops, restaurants, and retail. Close to downtown, Seattle U, SCC, and Broadway. Laundry is on-site. RENT: $1195 per month No Pets/ No Smoking Approx 350 SQFT $900 security deposit; $65 per month utility fee covers water/sewer/ trash TO VIEW, PLEASE CONTACT GARY AT 206-484-4497 or via email at rechercheapts@gmail.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure -->

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Boylston Avenue have any available units?
1529 Boylston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Boylston Avenue have?
Some of 1529 Boylston Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Boylston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Boylston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Boylston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Boylston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1529 Boylston Avenue offer parking?
No, 1529 Boylston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Boylston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Boylston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Boylston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1529 Boylston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Boylston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1529 Boylston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Boylston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Boylston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

