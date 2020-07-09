All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1527 14th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1527 14th Ave S
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

1527 14th Ave S

1527 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1527 14th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d50b9409c ---- Nice Beacon Hill apartment with new carpet and paint throughout. Open floor plan with patio. Washer and dryer in unit, 1 parking space in garage. Great location, minutes from downtown and freeway. Water, sewer and garbage $50.00 per occupant per month. SCHOOLS Elementary: Beacon Hill Middle/Jr High: Mercer High: Franklin APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Dishwasher Washer Dryer PARKING 1 Garage Space HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1595. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 14th Ave S have any available units?
1527 14th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 14th Ave S have?
Some of 1527 14th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 14th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1527 14th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 14th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 14th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1527 14th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1527 14th Ave S offers parking.
Does 1527 14th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1527 14th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 14th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1527 14th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1527 14th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1527 14th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 14th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 14th Ave S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union 18
1140 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University