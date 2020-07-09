1527 14th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d50b9409c ---- Nice Beacon Hill apartment with new carpet and paint throughout. Open floor plan with patio. Washer and dryer in unit, 1 parking space in garage. Great location, minutes from downtown and freeway. Water, sewer and garbage $50.00 per occupant per month. SCHOOLS Elementary: Beacon Hill Middle/Jr High: Mercer High: Franklin APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Dishwasher Washer Dryer PARKING 1 Garage Space HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1595. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties