Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1525 NW 57th St #409

1525 Northwest 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ballard Condo - West facing 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Ballard with an onsite pool and gym. Available now.

Walkers paradise! Walk Score 96, Transit Score 55, Bike Score 89

Features Include:
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Approximately 736 sq ft
Controlled entry building
Gas fireplace
Deck
Washer and dryer
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Garage parking
Owner pays sewer and garbage
Tenants pays water
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
One small pet negotiable
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $1800
Deposit $1800

Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE3515864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

