1525 NW 57th St #409

Ballard Condo - West facing 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Ballard with an onsite pool and gym. Available now.



Walkers paradise! Walk Score 96, Transit Score 55, Bike Score 89



Features Include:

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Approximately 736 sq ft

Controlled entry building

Gas fireplace

Deck

Washer and dryer

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Garage parking

Owner pays sewer and garbage

Tenants pays water

Tenant pays electricity

Electric heat

One small pet negotiable

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $1800

Deposit $1800



Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



(RLNE3515864)