1521 NW 54th St., #309.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:52 PM

1521 NW 54th St., #309

1521 Northwest 54th Street · (206) 789-4411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1521 Northwest 54th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
This south-facing studio features an open floor plan, full-sized kitchen, and Pergo wood flooring throughout. Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner on your own spacious deck, perfect for a bistro set and container plants. (Unit square footage is approximate)

YouTube Video Walk-Through: https://youtu.be/Nd1gSz5P5fk
This 64-unit building is centrally located in Ballard. An energy efficient "Built Smart" building which features underground reserved parking, on site storage, elevator, and a beautiful rooftop terrace. Every unit of this building has Pergo wood flooring throughout, large kitchens, energy saving appliances, and spacious decks or patios. Coin-operated laundry room located on each floor. Garage parking & storage available, for a monthly fee. Inquire with the leasing office.

Located 5 blocks from downtown Ballard and only 1/2 block to grocery stores and key Metro bus connections with a 98% walk-score. 100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Locally owned and onsite property management.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

YouTube Lobby Video: https://youtu.be/tdGXcL9mXco

Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday, Thursday & Friday from 9am-5pm, Saturday & Sunday from 10am-4pm. Leasing Office unavailable for showings Tuesday's & Wednesday's.
Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1521 NW 54th St., #309 have any available units?
1521 NW 54th St., #309 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 NW 54th St., #309 have?
Some of 1521 NW 54th St., #309's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 NW 54th St., #309 currently offering any rent specials?
1521 NW 54th St., #309 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 NW 54th St., #309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 NW 54th St., #309 is pet friendly.
Does 1521 NW 54th St., #309 offer parking?
Yes, 1521 NW 54th St., #309 does offer parking.
Does 1521 NW 54th St., #309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 NW 54th St., #309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 NW 54th St., #309 have a pool?
No, 1521 NW 54th St., #309 does not have a pool.
Does 1521 NW 54th St., #309 have accessible units?
Yes, 1521 NW 54th St., #309 has accessible units.
Does 1521 NW 54th St., #309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 NW 54th St., #309 has units with dishwashers.

