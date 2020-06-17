1521 NW 54th St., #309.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator on-site laundry parking garage lobby

This south-facing studio features an open floor plan, full-sized kitchen, and Pergo wood flooring throughout. Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner on your own spacious deck, perfect for a bistro set and container plants. (Unit square footage is approximate)



YouTube Video Walk-Through: https://youtu.be/Nd1gSz5P5fk

This 64-unit building is centrally located in Ballard. An energy efficient "Built Smart" building which features underground reserved parking, on site storage, elevator, and a beautiful rooftop terrace. Every unit of this building has Pergo wood flooring throughout, large kitchens, energy saving appliances, and spacious decks or patios. Coin-operated laundry room located on each floor. Garage parking & storage available, for a monthly fee. Inquire with the leasing office.



Located 5 blocks from downtown Ballard and only 1/2 block to grocery stores and key Metro bus connections with a 98% walk-score. 100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Locally owned and onsite property management.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



YouTube Lobby Video: https://youtu.be/tdGXcL9mXco



Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday, Thursday & Friday from 9am-5pm, Saturday & Sunday from 10am-4pm. Leasing Office unavailable for showings Tuesday's & Wednesday's.

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411