The Paramount Apartments is a charming turn of the century brick building offering large studios and one-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, coved ceilings and lots of old-world charm. Amenities include controlled access, hardwood floors, laundry facilities, parking, cat-friendly, conveniently located near bus lines, and some units have views of Downtown Seattle. The Paramount Apartments is located right off Madison Street, next to the Trader Joes Market. Updated kitchen with new gas oven and bathroom. Exposed Brick. This secure building features coin-op laundry and available off-street parking in the heart of Capitol Hill. Please call Bryan or reply to ad for more information or to schedule a viewing. Amenities: Near Bus Lines and Light rail station, Controlled Access Building. High-Speed Internet, On-Site Laundry Facilities. cats are OK - purrr apartment laundry in bldg no smoking off-street parking Paramount Apartments 1521 15th ave Seattle, WA 98122



Terms: 12 month lease