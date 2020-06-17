All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1521 15th ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1521 15th ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:11 AM

1521 15th ave

1521 15th Avenue · (425) 395-6989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1521 15th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The Paramount Apartments is a charming turn of the century brick building offering large studios and one-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, coved ceilings and lots of old-world charm. Amenities include controlled access, hardwood floors, laundry facilities, parking, cat-friendly, conveniently located near bus lines, and some units have views of Downtown Seattle. The Paramount Apartments is located right off Madison Street, next to the Trader Joes Market. Updated kitchen with new gas oven and bathroom. Exposed Brick. This secure building features coin-op laundry and available off-street parking in the heart of Capitol Hill. Please call Bryan or reply to ad for more information or to schedule a viewing. Amenities: Near Bus Lines and Light rail station, Controlled Access Building. High-Speed Internet, On-Site Laundry Facilities. cats are OK - purrr apartment laundry in bldg no smoking off-street parking Paramount Apartments 1521 15th ave Seattle, WA 98122 The Paramount Apartments is a charming turn of the century brick building with hardwood floors, coved ceilings and lots of old-world charm. Amenities include controlled access, hardwood floors, laundry facilities, parking, cat-friendly, conveniently located near bus lines, and some units have views of Downtown Seattle. The Paramount Apartments is located right off Madison Street, next to the Trader Joes Market. Updated kitchen with new gas oven and bathroom. This unit has its own washer and dryer, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage disposal. This secure building features coin-op laundry and available off-street parking in the heart of Capitol Hill. Please call Bryan or reply to ad for more information or to schedule a viewing. Amenities: Near Bus Lines and Light rail station, Controlled Access Building. High-Speed Internet, On-Site Laundry Facilities. no smoking off-street parking Paramount Apartments 1521 15th ave Seattle, WA 98122

Terms: 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 15th ave have any available units?
1521 15th ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 15th ave have?
Some of 1521 15th ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 15th ave currently offering any rent specials?
1521 15th ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 15th ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 15th ave is pet friendly.
Does 1521 15th ave offer parking?
Yes, 1521 15th ave does offer parking.
Does 1521 15th ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 15th ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 15th ave have a pool?
No, 1521 15th ave does not have a pool.
Does 1521 15th ave have accessible units?
No, 1521 15th ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 15th ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 15th ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1521 15th ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity