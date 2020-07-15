All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
1515 6th Ave W - 201
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:50 AM

1515 6th Ave W - 201

1515 6th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1515 6th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Unit #201

Recently remodeled, top floor 2 bedroom apartment home in prime Queen Anne Hill neighborhood. Luxurious quartz counter tops and marble back splash, hardwoods throughout, washer dryer and dishwasher. Situated a few blocks West of Queen Anne Ave, you are close to boutiques, restaurants, parks and bus-lines into downtown Seattle. Brand new carpeting throughout, new kitchen appliances and cabinets, washer/dryer in unit, and quartz counter tops.

Appx Sq Ft: 770

DESCRIPTION
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Built in 1959, the Paseo Apartments sit right on top of Queen Anne. Queen Anne is one of the safest neighborhoods in Seattle. Because of its proximity to bus lines and its excellent central location, it has easy access to the downtown Seattle corridor. The Paseo Apartments have excellent access to the I-5 Freeway and Highway 99. Several parks are within walking distance as well as restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, entertainment and more!

Walk Score 73
Transit Score 58
Bikeable Score 44

RENTAL FEATURES
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vintage Building | Newly Upgraded | Stainless Steel Appliances | Off-Street Parking |Washer/Drier In-Unit

LEASE TERMS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$1600 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)
$45 Utility Fee Per Occupant --- Water, Sewer, Garbage
Tenants pays Cable TV, Internet
No Smokers
No Candles
No Pets
*Renter's Insurance Required*

For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:

* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee
* submit holding fee of $1600
* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income

Screening Criteria:
-------------------------------------------------
Rental History
12 months verifiable rental history

Credit History:
At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing

Employment
6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work

Income
Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount

Section 8 Applicant Criteria:
All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.
*We accept tenant-provided screening reports*
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

