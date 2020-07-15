1515 6th Ave W - 201

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 coffee bar parking internet access

Unit #201



Recently remodeled, top floor 2 bedroom apartment home in prime Queen Anne Hill neighborhood. Luxurious quartz counter tops and marble back splash, hardwoods throughout, washer dryer and dishwasher. Situated a few blocks West of Queen Anne Ave, you are close to boutiques, restaurants, parks and bus-lines into downtown Seattle. Brand new carpeting throughout, new kitchen appliances and cabinets, washer/dryer in unit, and quartz counter tops.



Appx Sq Ft: 770



DESCRIPTION

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Built in 1959, the Paseo Apartments sit right on top of Queen Anne. Queen Anne is one of the safest neighborhoods in Seattle. Because of its proximity to bus lines and its excellent central location, it has easy access to the downtown Seattle corridor. The Paseo Apartments have excellent access to the I-5 Freeway and Highway 99. Several parks are within walking distance as well as restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, entertainment and more!



Walk Score 73

Transit Score 58

Bikeable Score 44



RENTAL FEATURES

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vintage Building | Newly Upgraded | Stainless Steel Appliances | Off-Street Parking |Washer/Drier In-Unit



LEASE TERMS

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

$1600 Security Deposit

$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)

$45 Utility Fee Per Occupant --- Water, Sewer, Garbage

Tenants pays Cable TV, Internet

No Smokers

No Candles

No Pets

*Renter's Insurance Required*



For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:



* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee

* submit holding fee of $1600

* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income



Screening Criteria:

-------------------------------------------------

Rental History

12 months verifiable rental history



Credit History:

At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing



Employment

6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work



Income

Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount



Section 8 Applicant Criteria:

All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.

*We accept tenant-provided screening reports*

