1511 NW 59th St, #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This two bedroom/one-bath features cherry Pergo wood flooring throughout, a galley-style kitchen with a breakfast bar, and a space for a dining room table. The south-facing deck off the living room is perfect for a bistro set and container plants. (Unit square footage is approximate)



YouTube Video Walk-Through: https://youtu.be/foQIIINzSeA

Small six unit building with sizable apartments. Each unit features Pergo wood flooring throughout, large kitchens, and a deck. Coin-operated laundry room onsite. Garage parking is available. See the leasing office for further details.



94 Walk Score, within a few blocks of Market Street and the heart of Ballard. Easy access to 15th Ave NW for the D-Line transit.



100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment. Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411