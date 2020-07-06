All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1511 NW 59th St, #2
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:08 PM

1511 NW 59th St, #2

1511 Northwest 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Northwest 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This two bedroom/one-bath features cherry Pergo wood flooring throughout, a galley-style kitchen with a breakfast bar, and a space for a dining room table. The south-facing deck off the living room is perfect for a bistro set and container plants. (Unit square footage is approximate)

YouTube Video Walk-Through: https://youtu.be/foQIIINzSeA
Small six unit building with sizable apartments. Each unit features Pergo wood flooring throughout, large kitchens, and a deck. Coin-operated laundry room onsite. Garage parking is available. See the leasing office for further details.

94 Walk Score, within a few blocks of Market Street and the heart of Ballard. Easy access to 15th Ave NW for the D-Line transit.

100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment. Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 NW 59th St, #2 have any available units?
1511 NW 59th St, #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 NW 59th St, #2 have?
Some of 1511 NW 59th St, #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 NW 59th St, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1511 NW 59th St, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 NW 59th St, #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 NW 59th St, #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1511 NW 59th St, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1511 NW 59th St, #2 offers parking.
Does 1511 NW 59th St, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 NW 59th St, #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 NW 59th St, #2 have a pool?
No, 1511 NW 59th St, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1511 NW 59th St, #2 have accessible units?
No, 1511 NW 59th St, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 NW 59th St, #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 NW 59th St, #2 has units with dishwashers.

