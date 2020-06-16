All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1511 E Mercer St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1511 E Mercer St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:18 AM

1511 E Mercer St

1511 East Mercer Street · (206) 679-3530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1511 East Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Click on the "View website" link to visit our additional listings. The Roxbury Apartments were built in 1908 and consist of 3 floors of 14 one bedroom units and 7 two bedroom units. The building offers what a majority of Capitol Hill residents desire: turn-of-the-century architecture with fir floors, spacious rooms, high ceilings and detailed moldings and woodwork. The building has been upgraded both inside and out. Laundry facilities are on the premises. North Capitol Hill is one of the most desired rental areas in Seattle due in part to its proximity to The University of Washington, Seattle University and Seattle Central Community College and its convenient location to downtown. Great restaurants and shopping are within steps of the Roxbury. Currently available is a charming 1 bedroom 1 bath in classic building. Enjoy the ability to divide the bedroom from the living room with pocket doors. This unit also features hardwood floors, tall ceilings, clawfoot tub, and modern kitchen. Great natural light. For more information please call or email.

Terms: 12 mo lease, 2 weeks free

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 E Mercer St have any available units?
1511 E Mercer St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 E Mercer St have?
Some of 1511 E Mercer St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 E Mercer St currently offering any rent specials?
1511 E Mercer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 E Mercer St pet-friendly?
No, 1511 E Mercer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1511 E Mercer St offer parking?
No, 1511 E Mercer St does not offer parking.
Does 1511 E Mercer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 E Mercer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 E Mercer St have a pool?
No, 1511 E Mercer St does not have a pool.
Does 1511 E Mercer St have accessible units?
No, 1511 E Mercer St does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 E Mercer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 E Mercer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1511 E Mercer St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity