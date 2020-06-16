1511 E Mercer St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated internet access range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Click on the "View website" link to visit our additional listings. The Roxbury Apartments were built in 1908 and consist of 3 floors of 14 one bedroom units and 7 two bedroom units. The building offers what a majority of Capitol Hill residents desire: turn-of-the-century architecture with fir floors, spacious rooms, high ceilings and detailed moldings and woodwork. The building has been upgraded both inside and out. Laundry facilities are on the premises. North Capitol Hill is one of the most desired rental areas in Seattle due in part to its proximity to The University of Washington, Seattle University and Seattle Central Community College and its convenient location to downtown. Great restaurants and shopping are within steps of the Roxbury. Currently available is a charming 1 bedroom 1 bath in classic building. Enjoy the ability to divide the bedroom from the living room with pocket doors. This unit also features hardwood floors, tall ceilings, clawfoot tub, and modern kitchen. Great natural light. For more information please call or email.



Terms: 12 mo lease, 2 weeks free