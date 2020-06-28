1507 NW 64th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71090910dd ---- 3 Bedroom unit in a well-maintained Ballard Building, centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood. This building is located right off 15th Ave which makes it easily accessible to all of neighborhood restaurants and amenities. Unit will features maple cabinets, quartz counters, new appliances, hardwood floors, new light fixtures, and a private back yard. Landlord is responsible for the yard maintenance. Tenants are responsible for watering the grass and plants as needed. Washer & Dryer in unit. 1 Uncovered space included. Flat fee of $50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service. SCHOOLS Elementary: Adams Middle/Jr High: Whitman High: Ballard APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator PARKING 1 Uncovered Space Included HEATING Electric UTILITIES $50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service. LEASE DETAILS ? 12 Month or greater with approval SECTION 8 ACCEPTED Yes STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2495. We may ask for prepayment of last month\'s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.) ? Dogs must be over 2 years old and under 30lbs ? No aggressive dog breeds ? Other restrictions may apply PET DEPOSIT Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet. This deposit would be an addition to the standard deposit and refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! www.brinkpm.com/properties Pets Cc View