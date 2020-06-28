All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1507 NW 64th St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

1507 NW 64th St

1507 Northwest 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Northwest 64th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71090910dd ---- 3 Bedroom unit in a well-maintained Ballard Building, centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood. This building is located right off 15th Ave which makes it easily accessible to all of neighborhood restaurants and amenities. Unit will features maple cabinets, quartz counters, new appliances, hardwood floors, new light fixtures, and a private back yard. Landlord is responsible for the yard maintenance. Tenants are responsible for watering the grass and plants as needed. Washer & Dryer in unit. 1 Uncovered space included. Flat fee of $50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service. SCHOOLS Elementary: Adams Middle/Jr High: Whitman High: Ballard APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator PARKING 1 Uncovered Space Included HEATING Electric UTILITIES $50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service. LEASE DETAILS ? 12 Month or greater with approval SECTION 8 ACCEPTED Yes STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2495. We may ask for prepayment of last month\'s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.) ? Dogs must be over 2 years old and under 30lbs ? No aggressive dog breeds ? Other restrictions may apply PET DEPOSIT Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet. This deposit would be an addition to the standard deposit and refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! www.brinkpm.com/properties Pets Cc View

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 NW 64th St have any available units?
1507 NW 64th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 NW 64th St have?
Some of 1507 NW 64th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 NW 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
1507 NW 64th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 NW 64th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 NW 64th St is pet friendly.
Does 1507 NW 64th St offer parking?
Yes, 1507 NW 64th St offers parking.
Does 1507 NW 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 NW 64th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 NW 64th St have a pool?
No, 1507 NW 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 1507 NW 64th St have accessible units?
No, 1507 NW 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 NW 64th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 NW 64th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
