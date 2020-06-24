1506 NW 61st St - 401

Amenities

Leasing now! Spacious, well lit studio apartment in brand new building with in unit combination washer dryer, two burner cook-top and convection microwave oven. This unit features a private balcony.

Bespoke Ballard

1506 NW 61st Street

Seattle, WA 98107



Bespoke Ballard is a new studio building in Seattle's historic Ballard neighborhood!



Unit sizes range from approximately 225 SF to 377 SF; some with lofts, private decks and additional storage! Utilities are a flat $65 a month, electricity is metered on usage. Internet is free!



• Free high-speed internet for the first 12 months

• All-in-one washer dryer units in every apartment

• 5-foot tall, 10.7 cubic foot stainless steel refrigerator/freezers

• Built-in counter top cook tops

• Samsung over-the-range stainless steel combination convection oven/microwave, allowing you to bake, broil, roast, and microwave all in one appliance.

• Superior sound proofing between and above apartments

• Air conditioning ports in all south and west facing apartments

• Programmable thermostats

• Full bathrooms with shower/tubs and water-saving dual-flush toilets

• Tall and vaulted ceilings in select apartments

• Ceiling fans in top floor apartments

• Select apartments with balconies

• Designer tile kitchen back-splashes

• Quartz counter tops with under mount sinks in kitchen and bathroom

• Water/sewer/garbage included

• Hardwood style vinyl plank flooring

• LED light fixtures

• Rooftop deck amenity area with gas barbecue

• Controlled access bike storage with bike tuning station



Deposits/Fees

First Month's Rent

Last Month's Rent

$500 Refundable Security Deposit



Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.