1446 NW 62nd St., #203

1446 Northwest 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1446 Northwest 62nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
This one bedroom/one bath, plus den/office features a galley-style kitchen, Pergo wood flooring throughout, and extra closet space. The spacious bedroom comes with an over-sized closet. Additional garage storage included with rent. (Unit square footage is approximate).

YouTube Video Walk-Through: https://youtu.be/Omme_EMGjN4
This is an 11-unit building in Ballard. All apartments feature Pergo wood flooring, all appliances, and select units have a deck/patio or enclosed porch. Attached garage parking. Please see the leasing office for further details. There is an on-site coin-op laundry room. Storage lockers included with rent. Easy walk to the core of Ballard, and on the Metro D-line bus route.

100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment. Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

