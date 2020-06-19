1435 East John Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 community garden courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

The John Court Apartments is a new building with controlled access and gorgeous views of downtown Seattle, the Space Needle and Elliott Bay! The property is conveniently located to parks, restaurants, and shopping with bus lines and freeway access nearby. The Microsoft Connector is within walking distance! There is a large community garden deck and a parking garage onsite. Income restrictions may apply; please contact the community for more info. Newer, built green! Modern kitchen with microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer in apartment! Deluxe carpet and designer paint. HUGE shared 2nd floor courtyard patio with BBQ! Garage parking available. Key card entries, management office on-site! Dogs & cats ok! No smoking.



Terms: 1 Year Lease