Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1435 East John Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

1435 East John Street

1435 East John Street · (206) 329-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1435 East John Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
community garden
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
The John Court Apartments is a new building with controlled access and gorgeous views of downtown Seattle, the Space Needle and Elliott Bay! The property is conveniently located to parks, restaurants, and shopping with bus lines and freeway access nearby. The Microsoft Connector is within walking distance! There is a large community garden deck and a parking garage onsite. Income restrictions may apply; please contact the community for more info. Newer, built green! Modern kitchen with microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer in apartment! Deluxe carpet and designer paint. HUGE shared 2nd floor courtyard patio with BBQ! Garage parking available. Key card entries, management office on-site! Dogs & cats ok! No smoking.

Terms: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 East John Street have any available units?
1435 East John Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 East John Street have?
Some of 1435 East John Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 East John Street currently offering any rent specials?
1435 East John Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 East John Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 East John Street is pet friendly.
Does 1435 East John Street offer parking?
Yes, 1435 East John Street does offer parking.
Does 1435 East John Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 East John Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 East John Street have a pool?
No, 1435 East John Street does not have a pool.
Does 1435 East John Street have accessible units?
No, 1435 East John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 East John Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 East John Street has units with dishwashers.
