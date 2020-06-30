1431 NW 62nd St., #202

Amenities

This south-facing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment features an open floor plan, Pergo wood flooring throughout, and granite countertops. In unit washer/dryer. Deck off the living room, perfect for a bistro set and container plants. Additional deck off the master bedroom. Storage unit included with rent.

This 6-unit building is traditionally built, with modern features. All units have Pergo wood flooring, custom cabinetry with granite counter tops, and in-unit front-loading washer and dryers. Storage unit included with rent. Carport parking available for an additional charge, and is equipped with electric charging stations. Please see leasing office for more information.



100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday, Thursday & Friday 9am-5pm, Sat & Sun 10am-5pm. Leasing office closed on Tuesday & Wednesday.



Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411