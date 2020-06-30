All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1431 NW 62nd St., #202
Last updated February 6 2020 at 5:42 PM

1431 NW 62nd St., #202

1431 Northwest 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Northwest 62nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This south-facing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment features an open floor plan, Pergo wood flooring throughout, and granite countertops. In unit washer/dryer. Deck off the living room, perfect for a bistro set and container plants. Additional deck off the master bedroom. Storage unit included with rent.
This 6-unit building is traditionally built, with modern features. All units have Pergo wood flooring, custom cabinetry with granite counter tops, and in-unit front-loading washer and dryers. Storage unit included with rent. Carport parking available for an additional charge, and is equipped with electric charging stations. Please see leasing office for more information.

100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday, Thursday & Friday 9am-5pm, Sat & Sun 10am-5pm. Leasing office closed on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 have any available units?
1431 NW 62nd St., #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 have?
Some of 1431 NW 62nd St., #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1431 NW 62nd St., #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 is pet friendly.
Does 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 offer parking?
Yes, 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 offers parking.
Does 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 have a pool?
No, 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 does not have a pool.
Does 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 have accessible units?
No, 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 NW 62nd St., #202 has units with dishwashers.

