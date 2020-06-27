1423 NW 61st St., #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This one bedroom/one bath apartment features an open galley-style kitchen with all appliances, Pergo wood flooring throughout, and an in-unit washer/dryer. A deck extends off of the living room, perfect for a bistro set and container plants. Rent includes a storage locker.

There are 6 spacious units in this well-maintained apartment building. Each one features a large kitchen, Pergo wood flooring throughout, and in-unit washer/dryers. Garage parking available. Please see the leasing office for more information.



Located off 15th Ave NW for easy access to the Metro D-line. 100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-5:30pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-5:30pm

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411