Last updated July 8 2019

1423 NW 61st St., #2

1423 Northwest 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Northwest 61st Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
This one bedroom/one bath apartment features an open galley-style kitchen with all appliances, Pergo wood flooring throughout, and an in-unit washer/dryer. A deck extends off of the living room, perfect for a bistro set and container plants. Rent includes a storage locker.
There are 6 spacious units in this well-maintained apartment building. Each one features a large kitchen, Pergo wood flooring throughout, and in-unit washer/dryers. Garage parking available. Please see the leasing office for more information.

Located off 15th Ave NW for easy access to the Metro D-line. 100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22
Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-5:30pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-5:30pm
Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
