All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1422 NW 63rd St #203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1422 NW 63rd St #203
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1422 NW 63rd St #203

1422 Northwest 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1422 Northwest 63rd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Ballard Condo - Updated condo located in the heart of Ballard. South facing unit with lots of windows and light, washer and dryer, extra storage and two tandem parking spots included. Cat negotiable with pet rent. Available now.

Features Include:
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Approximately 917 sq ft
Controlled entry building
Bamboo floors and carpet through
Updated kitchen with eating area
Stainless steel, high end appliances
Dishwasher
Washer and dryer
Large South facing deck
Two tandem parking spots
Extra storage included
Cat negotiable with pet rent
Owner pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2150
Deposit $2150

Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5681015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 NW 63rd St #203 have any available units?
1422 NW 63rd St #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 NW 63rd St #203 have?
Some of 1422 NW 63rd St #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 NW 63rd St #203 currently offering any rent specials?
1422 NW 63rd St #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 NW 63rd St #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 NW 63rd St #203 is pet friendly.
Does 1422 NW 63rd St #203 offer parking?
Yes, 1422 NW 63rd St #203 offers parking.
Does 1422 NW 63rd St #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 NW 63rd St #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 NW 63rd St #203 have a pool?
No, 1422 NW 63rd St #203 does not have a pool.
Does 1422 NW 63rd St #203 have accessible units?
No, 1422 NW 63rd St #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 NW 63rd St #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 NW 63rd St #203 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University