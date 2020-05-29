1422 NW 63rd St #203

Amenities
Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Ballard Condo - Updated condo located in the heart of Ballard. South facing unit with lots of windows and light, washer and dryer, extra storage and two tandem parking spots included. Cat negotiable with pet rent. Available now.
Features Include:
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Approximately 917 sq ft
Controlled entry building
Bamboo floors and carpet through
Updated kitchen with eating area
Stainless steel, high end appliances
Dishwasher
Washer and dryer
Large South facing deck
Two tandem parking spots
Extra storage included
Cat negotiable with pet rent
Owner pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2150
Deposit $2150
Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.
There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/
You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/
You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/
The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.
This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.
No Dogs Allowed
