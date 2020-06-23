Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1413 15th Ave #6 Available 01/15/20 Modern and Spacious, Furnished Townhome for Rent In Capitol Hill. 2 bed, 2 bath, Bonus Room Heated Floors - Follow this link to schedule your showing: showdigs.co/ju8ao



This architecturally stunning home in Capitol Hill is a must see. Heated floors throughout, 2 bedrooms as well as an additional room that could be used as a 3rd, or an office/entertainment space. Industrial elements in an open, elegant layout. The unit is currently furnished and decorated in an upbeat, modern style. Washer and dryer in unit. Master suite upstairs has an attached deck for plenty of fresh air and natural light. Lower level has an open floor plan kitchen with all amenities, open inviting living spaces, and a small patio. Pets accepted with additional refundable deposit. Tenants pay gas and electric. 1 covered parking spot comes with unit.



(RLNE5391996)