1413 15th Ave #6
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1413 15th Ave #6

1413 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1413 15th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1413 15th Ave #6 Available 01/15/20 Modern and Spacious, Furnished Townhome for Rent In Capitol Hill. 2 bed, 2 bath, Bonus Room Heated Floors - Follow this link to schedule your showing: showdigs.co/ju8ao

This architecturally stunning home in Capitol Hill is a must see. Heated floors throughout, 2 bedrooms as well as an additional room that could be used as a 3rd, or an office/entertainment space. Industrial elements in an open, elegant layout. The unit is currently furnished and decorated in an upbeat, modern style. Washer and dryer in unit. Master suite upstairs has an attached deck for plenty of fresh air and natural light. Lower level has an open floor plan kitchen with all amenities, open inviting living spaces, and a small patio. Pets accepted with additional refundable deposit. Tenants pay gas and electric. 1 covered parking spot comes with unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

