14051 32nd Avenue North East

Location

14051 32nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Dave Poletti & Associates presents this spacious top floor two bedroom, one bathroom top floor apartment unit, available now, in the heart of Lake City! Bright unit with huge balcony off the living room with lots of natural light. Recently remodeled unit comes new carpet and new vinyl with lots of storage closets as well as a linen closet in the bathroom! Updated appliances in the kitchen and lots of cabinet storage. Comes with covered parking and can park tandem for two cars. Enjoy the stimulating atmosphere that Lake City has to offer with its various shopping facilities, dining hubs, and recreational facilities. This up and coming neighborhood is close in proximity to the Northgate Mall and provides easy access to hwy 522 and interstate 5. Close to bus line. We are happy to provide a video tour! Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/wk7u8mbukleialb/14051%20%2310%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedroom (Top Floor) - 1 Bathroom - Secured Entry - Dishwasher - Oven/Range - Refrigerator - Large private balcony - On-site Laundry - No Smoking/No Pets - Covered parking (tandem) - W/S/G Included - 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14051 32nd Avenue North East have any available units?
14051 32nd Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14051 32nd Avenue North East have?
Some of 14051 32nd Avenue North East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14051 32nd Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
14051 32nd Avenue North East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14051 32nd Avenue North East pet-friendly?
No, 14051 32nd Avenue North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 14051 32nd Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 14051 32nd Avenue North East does offer parking.
Does 14051 32nd Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14051 32nd Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14051 32nd Avenue North East have a pool?
Yes, 14051 32nd Avenue North East has a pool.
Does 14051 32nd Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 14051 32nd Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 14051 32nd Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14051 32nd Avenue North East has units with dishwashers.
