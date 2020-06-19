14051 32nd Avenue North East

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool

Dave Poletti & Associates presents this spacious top floor two bedroom, one bathroom top floor apartment unit, available now, in the heart of Lake City! Bright unit with huge balcony off the living room with lots of natural light. Recently remodeled unit comes new carpet and new vinyl with lots of storage closets as well as a linen closet in the bathroom! Updated appliances in the kitchen and lots of cabinet storage. Comes with covered parking and can park tandem for two cars. Enjoy the stimulating atmosphere that Lake City has to offer with its various shopping facilities, dining hubs, and recreational facilities. This up and coming neighborhood is close in proximity to the Northgate Mall and provides easy access to hwy 522 and interstate 5. Close to bus line. We are happy to provide a video tour! Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/wk7u8mbukleialb/14051%20%2310%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedroom (Top Floor) - 1 Bathroom - Secured Entry - Dishwasher - Oven/Range - Refrigerator - Large private balcony - On-site Laundry - No Smoking/No Pets - Covered parking (tandem) - W/S/G Included - 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!