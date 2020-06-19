14045 Greenwood Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Amazing studio in Broadview/Bitter Lake. Remodeled in a condo style with tile and stone finishes. Small and friendly complex.

New sidewalks just added to Greenwood Avenue North and the bus is right in front of the building. Onsite parking available $50. Close to shopping, coffee, restaurants, etc. and an easy shot to downtown Seattle. Ground floor and parking right in front of the unit.

Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. WSG 125 cat friendly. Date Available: September 1 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara McMahon at 425-218-0707 to learn more.