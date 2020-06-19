All apartments in Seattle
14045 Greenwood Ave N
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

14045 Greenwood Ave N

14045 Greenwood Avenue North · (425) 218-0707
Location

14045 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Amazing studio in Broadview/Bitter Lake. Remodeled in a condo style with tile and stone finishes. Small and friendly complex.
New sidewalks just added to Greenwood Avenue North and the bus is right in front of the building. Onsite parking available $50. Close to shopping, coffee, restaurants, etc. and an easy shot to downtown Seattle. Ground floor and parking right in front of the unit.
Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. WSG 125 cat friendly. Date Available: September 1 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara McMahon at 425-218-0707 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14045 Greenwood Ave N have any available units?
14045 Greenwood Ave N has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14045 Greenwood Ave N have?
Some of 14045 Greenwood Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14045 Greenwood Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
14045 Greenwood Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14045 Greenwood Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 14045 Greenwood Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 14045 Greenwood Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 14045 Greenwood Ave N does offer parking.
Does 14045 Greenwood Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14045 Greenwood Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14045 Greenwood Ave N have a pool?
No, 14045 Greenwood Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 14045 Greenwood Ave N have accessible units?
Yes, 14045 Greenwood Ave N has accessible units.
Does 14045 Greenwood Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 14045 Greenwood Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
