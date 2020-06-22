All apartments in Seattle
1404 10th Ave W - 302

1404 10th Avenue West · (206) 378-5899
Location

1404 10th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Moorman Properties LLC

Unit #302

Prime location: Recently upgraded, naturally well-lit 1 bedroom apartment home in West Queen Anne with beautiful views of the Puget Sound. Situated on the Western Slope of Queen Anne Hill you are just a few minutes commute into downtown Seattle and are walking distance to parks, boutiques and cafes. Impeccable hardwood flooring throughout, full washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counter tops.

Square Footage: approximately: 762

Features:

-Beautiful Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel High-End Appliance Package
-Full Marble Kitchen Backsplash
-Under Cabinet Ambiance Lighting
-Modern Soft-Close Cabinets And Drawers
-Oversized Undermount Kitchen Sinks
-Luxurious Oak Hardwood Flooring
-Washer-Dryer In Unit
-Designer Kitchen And Bathroom Fixtures
-Ceiling Fans
-Gas Range

LEASE TERMS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$1200 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)
$75 Utility Fee Per Occupant --- Water, Sewer, Garbage
$50 Off Street Parking Available
$25 Storage Locker Available

Tenants pays Cable TV, Internet
No Smokers
No Candles
No Pets

*Renter's Insurance Required*

For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:

* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee
* submit holding fee of $1200
* provide proof of income such as a pay stub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income

Screening Criteria:
-------------------------------------------------
Rental History
12 months verifiable rental history

Credit History:
At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing

Employment
6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work

Income
Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount

Section 8 Applicant Criteria:

All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.

*We do not accept tenant-provided screening reports*
Description
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The McKean is an immaculately maintained vintage brick apartment building situated in one of Queen Anne's most desirable areas. Recently upgraded units, regionally inspired landscaping, and sweeping views of the sound. You will not find a better place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 10th Ave W - 302 have any available units?
1404 10th Ave W - 302 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 10th Ave W - 302 have?
Some of 1404 10th Ave W - 302's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 10th Ave W - 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1404 10th Ave W - 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 10th Ave W - 302 pet-friendly?
No, 1404 10th Ave W - 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1404 10th Ave W - 302 offer parking?
Yes, 1404 10th Ave W - 302 does offer parking.
Does 1404 10th Ave W - 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 10th Ave W - 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 10th Ave W - 302 have a pool?
No, 1404 10th Ave W - 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1404 10th Ave W - 302 have accessible units?
No, 1404 10th Ave W - 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 10th Ave W - 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 10th Ave W - 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
