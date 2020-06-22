1404 10th Ave W - 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

Moorman Properties LLC



Unit #302



Prime location: Recently upgraded, naturally well-lit 1 bedroom apartment home in West Queen Anne with beautiful views of the Puget Sound. Situated on the Western Slope of Queen Anne Hill you are just a few minutes commute into downtown Seattle and are walking distance to parks, boutiques and cafes. Impeccable hardwood flooring throughout, full washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counter tops.



Square Footage: approximately: 762



Features:



-Beautiful Granite Countertops

-Stainless Steel High-End Appliance Package

-Full Marble Kitchen Backsplash

-Under Cabinet Ambiance Lighting

-Modern Soft-Close Cabinets And Drawers

-Oversized Undermount Kitchen Sinks

-Luxurious Oak Hardwood Flooring

-Washer-Dryer In Unit

-Designer Kitchen And Bathroom Fixtures

-Ceiling Fans

-Gas Range



LEASE TERMS

$1200 Security Deposit

$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)

$75 Utility Fee Per Occupant --- Water, Sewer, Garbage

$50 Off Street Parking Available

$25 Storage Locker Available



Tenants pays Cable TV, Internet

No Smokers

No Candles

No Pets



*Renter's Insurance Required*



For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:



* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee

* submit holding fee of $1200

* provide proof of income such as a pay stub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income



Screening Criteria:

Rental History

12 months verifiable rental history



Credit History:

At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing



Employment

6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work



Income

Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount



Section 8 Applicant Criteria:



All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.



*We do not accept tenant-provided screening reports*

Description

The McKean is an immaculately maintained vintage brick apartment building situated in one of Queen Anne's most desirable areas. Recently upgraded units, regionally inspired landscaping, and sweeping views of the sound. You will not find a better place to call home.