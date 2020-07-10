All apartments in Seattle
1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101

1400 Queen Anne Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a 12 unit secured building,
Bright living area. Hardwood floor in living/dining room, carpet in bedroom.
Granite counter top, tile floor in kitchen & bathroom.
Laundry room shared in the building,
Convenient location, close to downtown, bus, stores.

First/deposit ($1500). Tenants pay electricity only. No smoking. No Pets.
Available now! Please email to view.
* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

*We do NOT accept applications prior to an applicant first viewing the home IN PERSON. Only once an applicant has viewed the home in person, can they then apply to a property.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 have any available units?
1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 have?
Some of 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 offer parking?
No, 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 have a pool?
No, 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 have accessible units?
No, 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Queen Anne Avenue North - 101 does not have units with dishwashers.

