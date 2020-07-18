Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed parking elevator

Apartment 414 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful studio with a full bathroom, kitchen and eating area, in the heart of the Emerald City.



Exceptional Walk Score of 99. Endless choices for dining and entertainment minutes away including the Pike Place Market and the Paramount Theater.



2 rooftop decks w/views of the city, Lake Union & Puget Sound. Concierge, recreational room, nice community laundry and fenced dog walk area.



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave.

- Double pane windows

- Tile and laminate flooring

- Washer + Dryer

- Baseboard heaters



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Daawat Indian Grill & Ba, Taco Del Mar, La Creperie Voila, and many more.



Rental Terms:

Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas and Cable are included in rent

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 1400 Hubbell Pl Unit 414, Seattle, King, Washington, 98101.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



(RLNE5907346)