Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

13337 20th Avenue North East

13337 20th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13337 20th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13337 20th Avenue North East have any available units?
13337 20th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13337 20th Avenue North East have?
Some of 13337 20th Avenue North East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13337 20th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
13337 20th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13337 20th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 13337 20th Avenue North East is pet friendly.
Does 13337 20th Avenue North East offer parking?
No, 13337 20th Avenue North East does not offer parking.
Does 13337 20th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13337 20th Avenue North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13337 20th Avenue North East have a pool?
No, 13337 20th Avenue North East does not have a pool.
Does 13337 20th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 13337 20th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 13337 20th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 13337 20th Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.

