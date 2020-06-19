1330 12th Avenue South - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Adorable & private 1 bed / 1 bath unit available! Apt #2 is a main. level unit with large patio.



Fully renovated building! All new flooring, cabinets, tiling, appliances, and paint throughout.



Beacon Point Apartments are centrally located in Beacon Hill neighborhood, convenient to both I-5 and I-90.



Covered bus stop just steps away with Bus Lines #36 & 60. Both offering quick and frequent trips to downtown Seattle.



Just across the street, enjoy Dr Jose Rizal Park -- Green space with a dog area & sweeping views of downtown, stadiums, and Puget Sound.



W/S/G = $60 / month



Up to 2 Pets Welcome - 30lb weight limit - $50 / mo pet rent -- NO EXTRA Security Deposit



All units come with additional storage area--FREE!



Off Street Parking Available!



Walk Score: 71

*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA******************************* All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income: Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy. **All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to Leasing Agent or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com