All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1330 12th Avenue South - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1330 12th Avenue South - 2
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

1330 12th Avenue South - 2

1330 12th Avenue South · (425) 528-8742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1330 12th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Adorable & private 1 bed / 1 bath unit available! Apt #2 is a main. level unit with large patio.

Fully renovated building! All new flooring, cabinets, tiling, appliances, and paint throughout.

Beacon Point Apartments are centrally located in Beacon Hill neighborhood, convenient to both I-5 and I-90.

Covered bus stop just steps away with Bus Lines #36 & 60. Both offering quick and frequent trips to downtown Seattle.

Just across the street, enjoy Dr Jose Rizal Park -- Green space with a dog area & sweeping views of downtown, stadiums, and Puget Sound.

W/S/G = $60 / month

Up to 2 Pets Welcome - 30lb weight limit - $50 / mo pet rent -- NO EXTRA Security Deposit

All units come with additional storage area--FREE!

Off Street Parking Available!

Walk Score: 71
Fully renovated building! All new flooring, cabinets, tiling, appliances, and paint throughout.

Beacon Point Apartments are centrally located in Beacon Hill neighborhood, convenient to both I-5 and I-90.

Covered bus stop just steps away with Bus Lines #36 & 60. Both offering quick and frequent trips to downtown Seattle.

Just across the street, enjoy Dr Jose Rizal Park -- Green space with a dog area & sweeping views of downtown, stadiums, and Puget Sound.

W/S/G = $60 / month

Up to 2 Pets Welcome - 30lb weight limit - $50 / mo pet rent -- NO EXTRA Security Deposit

All units come with additional storage area--FREE!

Off Street Parking Available!

Walk Score: 71

*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA******************************* All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income: Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy. **All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to Leasing Agent or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 have any available units?
1330 12th Avenue South - 2 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 have?
Some of 1330 12th Avenue South - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1330 12th Avenue South - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 does offer parking.
Does 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 have a pool?
No, 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 12th Avenue South - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1330 12th Avenue South - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity