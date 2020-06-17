All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

1321 Seneca St

1321 Seneca Street · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Seneca Street, Seattle, WA 98104
First Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Luma Condominiums are conveniently located two blocks north of Madison and just east of Broadway on desirable and vibrant First Hill! This building has amazing amenities which include a full service concierge, jetted pool, resident lounge, fitness center, roof top deck and dog lounge. There is easy access to everything, including Whole Foods two blocks away and a walk score is 99! This crisp and well-appointed one bedroom unit has 9' ceilings and ample natural light. The kitchen includes gas cooking and SS appliances. A/C and W/D in unit. Sewer, garbage, gas, one parking space and one storage unit all included in the rent. No pets. Please contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.

Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Seneca St have any available units?
1321 Seneca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Seneca St have?
Some of 1321 Seneca St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Seneca St currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Seneca St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Seneca St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Seneca St is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Seneca St offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Seneca St does offer parking.
Does 1321 Seneca St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Seneca St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Seneca St have a pool?
Yes, 1321 Seneca St has a pool.
Does 1321 Seneca St have accessible units?
No, 1321 Seneca St does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Seneca St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Seneca St has units with dishwashers.
