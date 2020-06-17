1321 Seneca St

Amenities
Luma Condominiums are conveniently located two blocks north of Madison and just east of Broadway on desirable and vibrant First Hill! This building has amazing amenities which include a full service concierge, jetted pool, resident lounge, fitness center, roof top deck and dog lounge. There is easy access to everything, including Whole Foods two blocks away and a walk score is 99! This crisp and well-appointed one bedroom unit has 9' ceilings and ample natural light. The kitchen includes gas cooking and SS appliances. A/C and W/D in unit. Sewer, garbage, gas, one parking space and one storage unit all included in the rent. No pets. Please contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.
Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult.