Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

The 1317 6th Avenue North Apartments is a newer 1992 built five-story frame building located in Queen Anne. This building boasts a total of 24 units consisting of 8 one bedrooms and 16 two bedrooms with two bath apartments. Amenities include carpet, controlled access, decks, dishwashers, disposals, fireplaces, garage and outdoor stall parking, near bus lines, washer/dryers and amazing downtown views! DECK! Corner unit! REMODELED! new cherry cabinets, granite kitchen and bathroom counters, tile floors, and designer carpet! Modern kitchen with NEW appliances including microwave, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer. Garage parking and elevator! Deck! Great location; walk to Seattle Center! No pets.



Terms: 1 Year Lease