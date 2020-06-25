All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1317 6th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1317 6th Avenue North
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

1317 6th Avenue North

1317 6th Avenue North · (206) 406-4974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1317 6th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
The 1317 6th Avenue North Apartments is a newer 1992 built five-story frame building located in Queen Anne. This building boasts a total of 24 units consisting of 8 one bedrooms and 16 two bedrooms with two bath apartments. Amenities include carpet, controlled access, decks, dishwashers, disposals, fireplaces, garage and outdoor stall parking, near bus lines, washer/dryers and amazing downtown views! DECK! Corner unit! REMODELED! new cherry cabinets, granite kitchen and bathroom counters, tile floors, and designer carpet! Modern kitchen with NEW appliances including microwave, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer. Garage parking and elevator! Deck! Great location; walk to Seattle Center! No pets.

Terms: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 6th Avenue North have any available units?
1317 6th Avenue North has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 6th Avenue North have?
Some of 1317 6th Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 6th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1317 6th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 6th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 1317 6th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1317 6th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 1317 6th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 1317 6th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 6th Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 6th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1317 6th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1317 6th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1317 6th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 6th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 6th Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1317 6th Avenue North?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity