Last updated March 11 2020 at 2:17 PM

1305 Ravenna Blvd

1305 Northeast Ravenna Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Northeast Ravenna Boulevard, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
PARK RAVENNA is located on the edge of the University District, across the street from Cowen Park--a great (and convenient!) place to call "home". This cozy, 16-unit complex has breezeways along the front of the buildings, and apartments overlook the charming private courtyard with mature landscaping and foliage. A wonderful neighborhood market is just across the street, and University "Ave" shopping and restaurants are seconds away. Great apartment (mid-century design) with a great family feel community. Pictures are of actual unit when possible, otherwise similar units are pictured. Occupancy is limited to 2 persons

Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Ravenna Blvd have any available units?
1305 Ravenna Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1305 Ravenna Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Ravenna Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Ravenna Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Ravenna Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1305 Ravenna Blvd offer parking?
No, 1305 Ravenna Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Ravenna Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Ravenna Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Ravenna Blvd have a pool?
No, 1305 Ravenna Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Ravenna Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1305 Ravenna Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Ravenna Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Ravenna Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Ravenna Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Ravenna Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
