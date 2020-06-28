1305 Ravenna Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

PARK RAVENNA is located on the edge of the University District, across the street from Cowen Park--a great (and convenient!) place to call "home". This cozy, 16-unit complex has breezeways along the front of the buildings, and apartments overlook the charming private courtyard with mature landscaping and foliage. A wonderful neighborhood market is just across the street, and University "Ave" shopping and restaurants are seconds away. Great apartment (mid-century design) with a great family feel community. Pictures are of actual unit when possible, otherwise similar units are pictured. Occupancy is limited to 2 persons



Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.