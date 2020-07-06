Rent Calculator
Seattle, WA
1300 N107th
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1300 N107th
1300 N 107th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1300 N 107th St, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quinton Holdings 1 - Property Id: 258438
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258438
Property Id 258438
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5704602)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1300 N107th have any available units?
1300 N107th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1300 N107th have?
Some of 1300 N107th's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1300 N107th currently offering any rent specials?
1300 N107th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 N107th pet-friendly?
No, 1300 N107th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 1300 N107th offer parking?
No, 1300 N107th does not offer parking.
Does 1300 N107th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 N107th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 N107th have a pool?
No, 1300 N107th does not have a pool.
Does 1300 N107th have accessible units?
No, 1300 N107th does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 N107th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 N107th has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
