All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 129 27th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
129 27th Ave E
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

129 27th Ave E

129 27th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

129 27th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Madison Valley 2BR/1BA Apartment in Triplex - OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, March 9, 10:30-11am.

Available now. Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in tri-plex. Great location in Madison Valley convenient to shopping, transportation & schools. Freshly painted. Washer/dryer in unit. Water/sewer/garbage, storage room and 1 off-street parking space included. Pets considered c/c with additional deposit. Terms: 12 month lease; $1,795 deposit.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Cheyenne at (253) 289-4005 or by e-mail at cheyenne_vickers@icloud.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

(RLNE4710318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 27th Ave E have any available units?
129 27th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 27th Ave E have?
Some of 129 27th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 27th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
129 27th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 27th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 27th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 129 27th Ave E offer parking?
No, 129 27th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 129 27th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 27th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 27th Ave E have a pool?
No, 129 27th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 129 27th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 129 27th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 129 27th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 27th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Common Lake View
2227 Yale Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University