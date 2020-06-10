Rent Calculator
12752 6th Ave NW
12752 6th Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12752 6th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98177
Broadview
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5768058)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12752 6th Ave NW have any available units?
12752 6th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 12752 6th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
12752 6th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12752 6th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 12752 6th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 12752 6th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12752 6th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 12752 6th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12752 6th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12752 6th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
