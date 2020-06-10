All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12752 6th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12752 6th Ave NW
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

12752 6th Ave NW

12752 6th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Broadview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12752 6th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98177
Broadview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5768058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12752 6th Ave NW have any available units?
12752 6th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 12752 6th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
12752 6th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12752 6th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12752 6th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 12752 6th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12752 6th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 12752 6th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12752 6th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12752 6th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 12752 6th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University