Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1253 NE 140th St
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1253 NE 140th St
1253 Northeast 140th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pinehurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1253 Northeast 140th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1253 NE 140th - Property Id: 136384
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136384p
Property Id 136384
(RLNE5088290)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1253 NE 140th St have any available units?
1253 NE 140th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 1253 NE 140th St currently offering any rent specials?
1253 NE 140th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 NE 140th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1253 NE 140th St is pet friendly.
Does 1253 NE 140th St offer parking?
No, 1253 NE 140th St does not offer parking.
Does 1253 NE 140th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 NE 140th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 NE 140th St have a pool?
No, 1253 NE 140th St does not have a pool.
Does 1253 NE 140th St have accessible units?
No, 1253 NE 140th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 NE 140th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 NE 140th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1253 NE 140th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1253 NE 140th St does not have units with air conditioning.
