12522 3rd Ave NW
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

12522 3rd Ave NW

12522 3rd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12522 3rd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98177
Broadview

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bath in - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,480 sq. ft., Fireplace in living room, family room with 2nd fireplace, laundry room.
2 car garage. Huge back yard. 1 cat or 1 dog allowed with deposit.
No smoking

(RLNE4987693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12522 3rd Ave NW have any available units?
12522 3rd Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12522 3rd Ave NW have?
Some of 12522 3rd Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12522 3rd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
12522 3rd Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12522 3rd Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 12522 3rd Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 12522 3rd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 12522 3rd Ave NW offers parking.
Does 12522 3rd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12522 3rd Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12522 3rd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 12522 3rd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 12522 3rd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 12522 3rd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12522 3rd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12522 3rd Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
