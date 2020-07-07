All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 25 2019 at 8:51 AM

12351 40th

12351 40th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

12351 40th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
At Zeus we design move-in ready homes and fully manage them ourselves, therefore guaranteeing you responsive customer care and a great overall experience. Get in touch to discuss what makes us different or book this home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12351 40th have any available units?
12351 40th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 12351 40th currently offering any rent specials?
12351 40th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12351 40th pet-friendly?
No, 12351 40th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12351 40th offer parking?
No, 12351 40th does not offer parking.
Does 12351 40th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12351 40th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12351 40th have a pool?
No, 12351 40th does not have a pool.
Does 12351 40th have accessible units?
No, 12351 40th does not have accessible units.
Does 12351 40th have units with dishwashers?
No, 12351 40th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12351 40th have units with air conditioning?
No, 12351 40th does not have units with air conditioning.

