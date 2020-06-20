All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

1235 Taylor Ave N - 1235-1

1235 Taylor Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
Unit #1235-1

Prime location: Naturally well-lit 1 bedroom apartment home located in Queen Anne. Conveniently situated on Taylor Ave, you are a minute's walk from restaurants, parks and Downtown Seattle. Recently remodeled with impeccable hardwood flooring throughout, marble shower surround, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, east facing windows, and washer dryer in unit.

Apprx Sq Ft: 600

Building Description
This 1959 building is located at the popular southeast side of Queen Anne hill, which overlooks Lake Union and is considered one of the nicest neighborhoods in Seattle. Because of its proximity to bus lines and its excellent central location, it has very easy access to the downtown Seattle corridor. The Queen Anne Fiveplex has excellent access to the I-5 Freeway and Highway 99. It is within close proximity of the Seattle Center, shops, restaurants and much more.

LEASE TERMS
$1200 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)
$95 Utility Fee Per Unit --- Water, Sewer, Garbage
$75 Off Street parking (optional)
$300 Garage Parking (optional)
Tenants pays Cable TV, Internet, Electricity
No Smokers
No Candles
No Pets
*Renter's Insurance Required*

For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:

* submittal of application form online or in person including the $45 application fee
* submit holding fee of $1200
* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income

Screening Criteria:
Rental History
12 months verifiable rental history

Credit History:
At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing

Employment
6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work

Income
Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount

Section 8 Applicant Criteria:
All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent

*We do not accept tenant provided screening reports*
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

