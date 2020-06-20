12323 22nd Ave Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Charming light-filled home nestled on a large lot in an excellent location! Features incl. hardwoods on the main, wood-burning fireplace, fresh interior paint, new carpet, bonus/family room & nook for an office desk. Situated on a massive 1/3 acre arboretum-like lot w/ off-street parking & an expansive backyard w/ deck, fire pit, mature trees & flowers. Ideally located on a quiet cul-de-sac close to groceries, library, parks, shopping & theatre, w/ easy access to transit, I5 & future Light Rail.