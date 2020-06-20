All apartments in Seattle
12323 22nd Ave Ne

12323 22nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12323 22nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Charming light-filled home nestled on a large lot in an excellent location! Features incl. hardwoods on the main, wood-burning fireplace, fresh interior paint, new carpet, bonus/family room & nook for an office desk. Situated on a massive 1/3 acre arboretum-like lot w/ off-street parking & an expansive backyard w/ deck, fire pit, mature trees & flowers. Ideally located on a quiet cul-de-sac close to groceries, library, parks, shopping & theatre, w/ easy access to transit, I5 & future Light Rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12323 22nd Ave Ne have any available units?
12323 22nd Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12323 22nd Ave Ne have?
Some of 12323 22nd Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12323 22nd Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
12323 22nd Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12323 22nd Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 12323 22nd Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 12323 22nd Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 12323 22nd Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 12323 22nd Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12323 22nd Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12323 22nd Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 12323 22nd Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 12323 22nd Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 12323 22nd Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 12323 22nd Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12323 22nd Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.
