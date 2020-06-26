12200 Densmore Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$500 OFF MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! Haller Lake area 2 BD/1 BTH rambler available! From the tall trees, to the mature flowering shrubs, this corner lot boasts privacy and light. The home has a large kitchen with eating area, dining room, entry, living room, two bedrooms with hardwood floors and great closet space. Great built ins, charming features and a cozy feel. Right on bus line and close to freeway access and businesses. Washer/dryer included.



One small dog (under 30 lbs) or one cat is AOK with extra deposit. Fenced backyard! Perfect for the pup!! Garage area not included....but lots of driveway parking!!



Ready for move-in mid to late July!! Please Call Mike Shelton to schedule a personal tour



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,900.00 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.