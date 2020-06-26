All apartments in Seattle
12200 Densmore Ave N

12200 Densmore Avenue North
Location

12200 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$500 OFF MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! Haller Lake area 2 BD/1 BTH rambler available! From the tall trees, to the mature flowering shrubs, this corner lot boasts privacy and light. The home has a large kitchen with eating area, dining room, entry, living room, two bedrooms with hardwood floors and great closet space. Great built ins, charming features and a cozy feel. Right on bus line and close to freeway access and businesses. Washer/dryer included.

One small dog (under 30 lbs) or one cat is AOK with extra deposit. Fenced backyard! Perfect for the pup!! Garage area not included....but lots of driveway parking!!

Ready for move-in mid to late July!! Please Call Mike Shelton to schedule a personal tour

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,900.00 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12200 Densmore Ave N have any available units?
12200 Densmore Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12200 Densmore Ave N have?
Some of 12200 Densmore Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12200 Densmore Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
12200 Densmore Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12200 Densmore Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 12200 Densmore Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 12200 Densmore Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 12200 Densmore Ave N offers parking.
Does 12200 Densmore Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12200 Densmore Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12200 Densmore Ave N have a pool?
No, 12200 Densmore Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 12200 Densmore Ave N have accessible units?
No, 12200 Densmore Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 12200 Densmore Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 12200 Densmore Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
