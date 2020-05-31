All apartments in Seattle
121 N 46th St Unit 301

121 North 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

121 North 46th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A room with a View! - Fremont 2 bedroom unit - Sunny, light filled unit available now! Wonderful Fremont location. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with Ship Canal & territorial views. Building was newly renovated in 2001. Open, spacious unit with great light. Southwest facing balcony to enjoy morning coffee & evening dining with the sunset. One off street parking space, full sized washer and dryer. Modern kitchen with a new electric range. Close to Ballard, Phinney and Fremont. One pet 20 pounds or under.

(RLNE4676195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 N 46th St Unit 301 have any available units?
121 N 46th St Unit 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 N 46th St Unit 301 have?
Some of 121 N 46th St Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 N 46th St Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
121 N 46th St Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 N 46th St Unit 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 N 46th St Unit 301 is pet friendly.
Does 121 N 46th St Unit 301 offer parking?
No, 121 N 46th St Unit 301 does not offer parking.
Does 121 N 46th St Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 N 46th St Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 N 46th St Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 121 N 46th St Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 121 N 46th St Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 121 N 46th St Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 121 N 46th St Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 N 46th St Unit 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
