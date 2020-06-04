Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful BRAND new (Edison building - built in 2019) 1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in Capitol Hill. Available on 7/1/2020 - This beautiful condo for rent is in the brand new Edison building and will be available on 7/1/2020. The Edison is a 51-unit condo building centrally located in Capitol Hill’s Pike/Pine. The unit itself is in a controlled-access building with a rooftop deck that includes stunning views of Seattle skyline.



The location itself is a Walker’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. The Edison is a four minute walk from the Link Light Rail at the Capitol Hill Link Station. Nearby parks include Lincoln Reservoir, Williams Place and Cal Anderson Park. Near by shopping, restaurant, and retail options include Safeway, QFC, Dick's Drive in, Tacos Chukis, and a Starbucks.



Appliances (stainless steel):

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Refrigerator & Freezer

- Stacked Washer / Dryer

- Range & Oven



Move-In Costs:

- Rent: $1,980 / month

- Refundable Security Deposit: $1,500



Parking:

- Street-parking



Pet Policy

- No Pets Allowed



Rental Application:

- $45 Application Fee per applicant

- Credit above 650 and with minimal negative reporting

- Monthly income 3x monthly rent is required for tenancy



Utilities:

- Tenant responsible for paying electricity, internet, and cable



Other Details:

- 12 month lease

- No Smoking



Tours: please contact Carrie at cellison@phillipsre.com or text/call 206-501-0329. Please be sure to include address of property in inquiry.



This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257



