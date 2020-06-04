All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

121 12th Ave E, Unit 203

121 12th Avenue East · (206) 622-8600
Location

121 12th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 543 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful BRAND new (Edison building - built in 2019) 1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in Capitol Hill. Available on 7/1/2020 - This beautiful condo for rent is in the brand new Edison building and will be available on 7/1/2020. The Edison is a 51-unit condo building centrally located in Capitol Hill’s Pike/Pine. The unit itself is in a controlled-access building with a rooftop deck that includes stunning views of Seattle skyline.

The location itself is a Walker’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. The Edison is a four minute walk from the Link Light Rail at the Capitol Hill Link Station. Nearby parks include Lincoln Reservoir, Williams Place and Cal Anderson Park. Near by shopping, restaurant, and retail options include Safeway, QFC, Dick's Drive in, Tacos Chukis, and a Starbucks.

Appliances (stainless steel):
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Refrigerator & Freezer
- Stacked Washer / Dryer
- Range & Oven

Move-In Costs:
- Rent: $1,980 / month
- Refundable Security Deposit: $1,500

Parking:
- Street-parking

Rental Application:
- $45 Application Fee per applicant
- Credit above 650 and with minimal negative reporting
- Monthly income 3x monthly rent is required for tenancy

Utilities:
- Tenant responsible for paying electricity, internet, and cable

Other Details:
- 12 month lease
- No Smoking

Tours: please contact Carrie at cellison@phillipsre.com or text/call 206-501-0329. Please be sure to include address of property in inquiry.

This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257

(RLNE4981036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 have any available units?
121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 have?
Some of 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 12th Ave E, Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
