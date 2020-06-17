1207 NW 92nd Street

Amenities

This stucco and frame building consists of 44 one and two bedroom units. There are 25 one bedroom apartments and 19 two bedroom apartments on 4 floors. Reserved off-street parking available for lease. Units have decks, carpeting, dishwashers, walk-in closets and blinds. Laundry facilities are located on the premises. Some units offer views of the mountains. Great location, you can walk to public transit, grocery stores, restaurants and Carkeek Park. No smoking or pets please. Carpet & dishwasher. Lots of closets, including large utility closet and walk-in bedroom closet! Elevator and shared laundry on every floor. Parking available for additional fee. Exterior bike rack. Near bus lines, shopping & park. No pets. Remodeled common areas! On bus lines, including Rapid Ride.



Terms: 1 Year Lease Required