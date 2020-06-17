All apartments in Seattle
1207 NW 92nd Street

1207 Northwest 92nd Street · (206) 483-5461
Location

1207 Northwest 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
This stucco and frame building consists of 44 one and two bedroom units. There are 25 one bedroom apartments and 19 two bedroom apartments on 4 floors. Reserved off-street parking available for lease. Units have decks, carpeting, dishwashers, walk-in closets and blinds. Laundry facilities are located on the premises. Some units offer views of the mountains. Great location, you can walk to public transit, grocery stores, restaurants and Carkeek Park. No smoking or pets please. Carpet & dishwasher. Lots of closets, including large utility closet and walk-in bedroom closet! Elevator and shared laundry on every floor. Parking available for additional fee. Exterior bike rack. Near bus lines, shopping & park. No pets. Remodeled common areas! On bus lines, including Rapid Ride.

Terms: 1 Year Lease Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 NW 92nd Street have any available units?
1207 NW 92nd Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 NW 92nd Street have?
Some of 1207 NW 92nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 NW 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1207 NW 92nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 NW 92nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 NW 92nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1207 NW 92nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1207 NW 92nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1207 NW 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 NW 92nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 NW 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 1207 NW 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1207 NW 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1207 NW 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 NW 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 NW 92nd Street has units with dishwashers.
