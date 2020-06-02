All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

1205 NE 66th St

1205 NE 66th St · No Longer Available
Location

1205 NE 66th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
coffee bar
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Welcome to Vida Apartments, the perfect place to call home in Seattles Roosevelt neighborhood. This location is situated a block from Whole Foods and around the corner from excellent restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques, so everything you need is just a short walk away. Live like a local and cruise over to popular Rain City Burgers, or explore the citys beloved Green Lake Park, which offers a host of attractions and outdoor activities from hiking and swimming to kayaking and fishing.

Unit Amenities Include:

* In-Unit Laundry
* Dishwasher
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Quartz Countertops
* Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

Building Amenities Include:

* Fitness Center + Yoga Studio
* Rooftop w/ Grills + Firepits
* Resident Lounge + Business Center
* Pet-Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 NE 66th St have any available units?
1205 NE 66th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 NE 66th St have?
Some of 1205 NE 66th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 NE 66th St currently offering any rent specials?
1205 NE 66th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 NE 66th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 NE 66th St is pet friendly.
Does 1205 NE 66th St offer parking?
No, 1205 NE 66th St does not offer parking.
Does 1205 NE 66th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 NE 66th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 NE 66th St have a pool?
No, 1205 NE 66th St does not have a pool.
Does 1205 NE 66th St have accessible units?
No, 1205 NE 66th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 NE 66th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 NE 66th St has units with dishwashers.
