1205 NE 66th St

Welcome to Vida Apartments, the perfect place to call home in Seattles Roosevelt neighborhood. This location is situated a block from Whole Foods and around the corner from excellent restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques, so everything you need is just a short walk away. Live like a local and cruise over to popular Rain City Burgers, or explore the citys beloved Green Lake Park, which offers a host of attractions and outdoor activities from hiking and swimming to kayaking and fishing.



Unit Amenities Include:



* In-Unit Laundry

* Dishwasher

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Quartz Countertops

* Floor-to-Ceiling Windows



Building Amenities Include:



* Fitness Center + Yoga Studio

* Rooftop w/ Grills + Firepits

* Resident Lounge + Business Center

* Pet-Friendly