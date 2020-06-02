1205 NE 66th St

Amenities
Welcome to Vida Apartments, the perfect place to call home in Seattles Roosevelt neighborhood. This location is situated a block from Whole Foods and around the corner from excellent restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques, so everything you need is just a short walk away. Live like a local and cruise over to popular Rain City Burgers, or explore the citys beloved Green Lake Park, which offers a host of attractions and outdoor activities from hiking and swimming to kayaking and fishing.
Unit Amenities Include:
* In-Unit Laundry
* Dishwasher
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Quartz Countertops
* Floor-to-Ceiling Windows
Building Amenities Include:
* Fitness Center + Yoga Studio
* Rooftop w/ Grills + Firepits
* Resident Lounge + Business Center
* Pet-Friendly