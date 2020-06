Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access

The Willows Apartments are located within walking distance of the business district of Lake City in a quiet neighborhood of small apartment communities. Bus lines and schools are also within close proximity. The Willows offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments that view onto a landscaped courtyard. Two bedroom apartments have wood burning fireplaces. Parking is available. No smoking and no pets, please! Updated 1 bedroom . Modern kitchen w/dishwasher and ample cabinet and counter space. Large bedroom with great natural light and 2 closets.



Terms: 12 month lease options available.